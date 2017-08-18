Pop’s Pizza a Cheshire institution

CHESHIRE — For more than three decades, Pop’s Pizza has served the Cheshire community with quality food and a down home environment.

It all started in 1986 with owner Pete DeBisschop and his grandfather and has been an institution in town ever since.

The menu has grown from just a couple of items to more mouth-watering choices than one can handle.

From an original New York style pepperoni pizza cooked to perfection, specialty pies like the spicy buffalo chicken, to homemade stuffed breads, DeBisschop and his staff are committed to excellence every day.

“The most important thing here is consistency,” said DeBisschop. “It doesn’t matter who is making the sauce or the dough or the bread, we have the recipe down-pat.”

Customers, who have grown up on Pop’s Pizza, say the food is top-notch and it’s been that way for as long as they can remember.

Todd C. said on Facebook, “Love seeing so many familiar, and friendly faces over the past 2, almost 3, decades!”

So grab a grinder, specialty pizza or just a slice, you can taste the freshness.

