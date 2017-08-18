Recipe: Maple Balsamic Salmon with Summer Skillet Gnocchi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Delicious maple balsamic salmon with summer skillet gnocchi from October Kitchen in Manchester!

Maple Balsamic Salmon

4, 6oz portions salmon

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp butter

Salt and pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

2oz maple syrup

2oz balsamic vinegar

2 scallions, chopped

Season the salmon with salt and pepper.

Heat butter and oil in large saute pan until shimmering hot, lay salmon carefully into the hot pan.

Do not touch or move for 3 minutes, keep heat on medium, cover.

After 3 minutes, flip the salmon. Add garlic, scallion, maple syrup, and balsamic. Turn heat to very low and baste the fish by the spoonful with the pan sauce.

Cook 2-3 minutes more, then cover and set aside.

Summer Skillet Gnocchi

.25lbs arugula, raw

1 tbsp butter, without salt

1/4 cup parmesan, grated

4 medium ears of sweet, raw corn

4 fl oz half & half

1 clove garlic, minced

4oz sliced shiitake mushrooms

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 large shallot, minced

1 tbsp fresh parsley,minced

1lb potato gnocchi

Salt and pepper to taste

2 fl oz vegetable stock

Shuck, de-silk and grill the corn or just cut fresh off the cob.

Boil the gnocchi until they float. Drain reserve, keep warm.

In a large saute pan, heat the butter and oil. Saute the shallots and garlic for 2 minutes until they soften.

Add the sliced shiitake, saute for 2 minutes. Add the corn, parsley, and gnocchi.

Add the stock and the half & half and the cheese. Toss in the arugula, taste, adjust with salt and pepper.

To serve, arrange the summer skillet into 4 portions on 4 plates.

Place a portion of salmon on each.

Make sure you get all the nice pan juices and enjoy!