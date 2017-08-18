× Reports: Trump says he’s decided to ‘remove Stephen Bannon’

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at the White House, two administration officials told CNN on Friday.

Several media outlets are now reporting that the aides are discussing when to exactly dismiss Bannon.

A person close to Bannon told the New York Times that he had wanted to leave and submitted his resignation to the president on Aug. 7.

Bannon founded the ring-wing website Breitbart, which is known to serve the alt-right.

Bannon’s appointment to the White House was very controversial due to his ties to Breitbart.

Earlier this week, Bannon gave an interview to a progressive publications writer. In it, he bad-mouthed colleagues and the far right.