Secretary of State Denise Merrill annouces reelection campaign

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: (L-R) Wade Henderson of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Denise Merrill, Secretary of State of Connecticut and Alison Lundergan-Grimes, Secretary of State of Kentucky attend a voters rights forum held by the Congressional Black Caucus and House Judiciary Committee Democrats in the Rayburn House Office Building on July 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. The forum focused on voting rights and privacy concerns related to recent requests made by President Trump's voter fraud commission co-chair, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: (L-R) Wade Henderson of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Denise Merrill, Secretary of State of Connecticut and Alison Lundergan-Grimes, Secretary of State of Kentucky attend a voters rights forum held by the Congressional Black Caucus and House Judiciary Committee Democrats in the Rayburn House Office Building on July 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. The forum focused on voting rights and privacy concerns related to recent requests made by President Trump's voter fraud commission co-chair, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
HARTFORD — Secretary of State Denise Merrill officially filed paperwork to run for reelection Friday afternoon.
Merrill said in a statement: “”Now more than ever, we need to protect voting rights and stand up for our democracy. There are voices calling for roiling back hard won voting rights. Their actions would erode our shared democracy. I say to them: “not on my watch”. We ‘ve come too far to turn back now.”
Merrill is currently serving her second term as Connecticut’s Secretary of the State. She is the most recent past president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, has emerged as a national spokesperson on election cyber security, increased voter privacy, and efforts to prevent voter intimidation. Prior to being elected as Secretary of the State, Denise was the Majority Leader of the Connecticut House of Representatives and the Democratic Representative from Storrs.
41.763711
-72.685093