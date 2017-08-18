× Secretary of State Denise Merrill annouces reelection campaign

HARTFORD — Secretary of State Denise Merrill officially filed paperwork to run for reelection Friday afternoon.

Merrill said in a statement: “”Now more than ever, we need to protect voting rights and stand up for our democracy. There are voices calling for roiling back hard won voting rights. Their actions would erode our shared democracy. I say to them: “not on my watch”. We ‘ve come too far to turn back now.”

Merrill is currently serving her second term as Connecticut’s Secretary of the State. She is the most recent past president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, has emerged as a national spokesperson on election cyber security, increased voter privacy, and efforts to prevent voter intimidation. Prior to being elected as Secretary of the State, Denise was the Majority Leader of the Connecticut House of Representatives and the Democratic Representative from Storrs.