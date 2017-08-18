Simsbury community stands with Charlottesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY -- It was a symbol of unity.

Hundreds of Simsbury community members were standing with Charlottesville. Emotional speeches were given by community and religious leaders denouncing white supremacy and the events in Charlottesville.

"What happened in Charlottesville went over the line and the president's weak response needs to be called out," says Jeremy Pressman, a community member and outspoken activist.

Events like this have been happening all over the state. Several community members say a united community is one way to fight the hate and send a message of love for the rest of the country.