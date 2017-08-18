× ‘Spectacular’ autumn foliage is in forecast for New England

BOSTON – New England’s fall foliage forecast is looking so fine it’s enough to make a maple leaf blush.

For the first time in several years, little has conspired against a truly glorious autumn. There’s no more drought, the summer has been mild and the leaves– largely spared by marauding gypsy moth caterpillars– look healthy.

Foliage experts say all that suggests an optimal season for leaf peeping seems to be shaping up.

Yankee Magazine’s annual forecast being released Friday predicts a particularly “strong and vibrant” display.

Foliage expert Jim Salge compiled the forecast. He says the colors will really pop if September brings warm, sunny days and cool, crisp nights.