× Stratford police make arrest in homicide

STRATFORD — Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman on Sunday.

Police said Michael “Buddha” Catchings, 21, of Stratford, was charged in the shooting death of Raenetta Catchings on August 13. A second victim was also shot but survived his injuries.

Catchings is charged with manslaughter in the 1st degree with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a permit. reckless endangerment 1st degree, and breach of the peace 2nd degree. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on August 29. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

Stratford Police said the shooting seemed to follow a verbal argument. Both Catchings, 27 of Stratford, and a 24-year-old man, were taken to the hospital. Catchings was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital, while the man remains in critical condition. The man’s identity has yet to be released.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation as officers try to identify the shooter or shooters.

North Avenue was closed for several hours as a result of the shooting. Police said the shooting is an isolated incident.