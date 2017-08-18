× Vernon man arrested after stealing from a grieving family

VERNON — Vernon police say they’ve arrested a man after he stole from a family who was grieving the death of a family member who died that morning.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, police got multiple calls about a disturbance on Loveland HIll Road in front of the Rockville High School.

WHen officers arrived, they found Miguel Estrada, 44, of Vernon, being held down inside a car. Officers learned that Estrada had allegedly stolen credit cars and cash from a family on Hartyl Drive in Vernon.

Estrada was home the home earlier in the evening with a friend. The family there was grieving the loss of a family member who died earlier that morning. The friend had gone to the house to comfort the family, and Estrada tagged along with her (Estrada didn’t know the family). While inside the home Estrada allegedly went into one of the bedrooms and stole a change container.

He was caught by the homeowner and told to leave.

Estrada left, but after he left, the family discovered a purse was also missing. The purse was then discovered discarded inside a bathroom in the home with the credit cards and cash missing.

The victim and family members went to Estrada’s address on Old Town Road, and were waiting down the street for police to arrive when they saw Estrada in a car driven by Cameron Melton, 29, of Vernon. The family confronted Estrada in the vehicle and restrained him until police arrived. When police arrived, Estrada was uncooperative and tried to walk away from officers, then briefly struggled as he was taken into custody.

Police found the missing credit cards in his possession, along with pills and suspected ecstasy tablets.

Police also learned that Melton, the driver, had a warrant from New Hampshire for a probation violation. Melton was arrested, charged as a fugitive from justice, and held overnight with a bond of $100,000. He was in Rockville Court on Friday.

As for Estrada, he was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, larceny, and interfering with police.

During processing, police say Estrada became combative with officers in the booking room and had to be restrained.

He was charged with an additional count of interfering/resisting police. Estrada was held overnight on a $20,000 bond and also appeared at Rockville court on Friday.