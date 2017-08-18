× Waterbury PD investigating two dead bodies found inside home

WATERBURY — Waterbury Police are investigating after they say they found two dead bodies in a residence at 21 Third Street. Police say the responded to the residence after a disturbance call just after 9 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, officers found two deceased bodies of two black female victims.

This is an ongoing and active investigation. Waterbury Police are currently developing a suspect in this case. Anyone having information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Crime stoppers (203) 755-1234.