West Hartford police search for assault suspects after a fight at a restaurant

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they are searching for people who assaulted a man to the point of unconscious at a bar just after midnight Friday.

Police say that they got a call from the Los Imperios Restaurant and Lounge security that a man had been assaulted and was unconscious inside the bar area.

When officers arrived, the found a man bleeding from the head. He regained consciousness and was treated by medics, but refused any further treatment. He was uncooperative with police, but a witness stated he was assaulted by 3 men on the dance floor. Security did not see the assault and were unable to detain anyone.

Police say a male with dreadlocks wearing a dark red zip up jacket and another man wearing a dar colored hoodie may have been involved.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with any information concerning the assault or those who might have video or photos to contact Detective Robert Magao at 860-570-8841.