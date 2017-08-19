× 2 missing fishermen found dead in the Long Island Sound near Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Two fisherman were found dead Saturday afternoon, after they went missing in the Long Island Sound that morning.

Diver units found the two men, Jose Cruz and Victor Alfonso -Paulino, around 3:32 p.m. Both Cruz, 40, and Alfonso – Paulino. 32, are both from Yonkers, New York. Police said the both men were wearing fishing weights.

The Coast Guard said that they were notified around 7:45 a.m. that there were 6 people fishing near Penfield Reef, and were swept out to sea.

A Fairfield Police marine unit was able to rescue 4 of the fishermen, but two others couldn’t be located.

A Coast guard rescue crew was dispatched from New Haven to search for the two men, who are being described as Hispanic and in their mid-20’s.

The Coast Guard suspended their search around 2 p.m.

Fairfield Police and the Coast Guard were helped by the Bridgeport Fire Department and their marine unit.