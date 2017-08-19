× Coast Guard suspend search for 2 missing fishermen near Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The Coast Guard suspended its search for two missing people near Fairfield Saturday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said that they were notified around 7:45 a.m. that there were 6 people fishing near Penfield Reef, and were swept out to sea.

A Fairfield Police marine unit was able to rescue 4 of the fishermen, but two others couldn’t be located.

A Coast guard rescue crew was dispatched from New Haven to search for the two men, who are being described as Hispanic and in their mid-20’s.

The Coast Guard suspended their search around 2 p.m.

Also assisting Fairfield Police and the Coast Guard is the Bridgeport Fire Department and their marine unit.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Coast Guard command center at 203-468-4401.