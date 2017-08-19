× Greenwich native, Carl Higbie, to join President Trump’s administration

WASHINGTON D.C. — Greenwich native and former Navy Seal, Carl Higbie is getting pulled up to the President’s administration.

Higbie says he will take on the role as Chief of External Affairs for the Corporation for National & Community Service.

The position is described by Higbie as the community service action arm of the federal government.

Higbie sat down with Fox 61’s Jenn Bernstein for a one-on-one interview which will air Saturday night on FOX61 news at 10.

He said he’s looking forward to the role, appointed by the White House.

“Even though originally it was slotted for a zero in the budget, he has seen how important this really is to the community to be engaging, and be out there and helping out people who need help the most,” said Higbie.

Higbie has been a President Trump supporter since Trump started his campaign. When asked if he was concerned by the turnover seen in the President’s administration over the past six months, Higbie said, “not at all.”

“I’ve was there live from day one, with this President. I backed him, I supported him,” said Higbie, “I’d be honored to serve in any capacity with him.”

Higbie is often seen on Fox News as a contributor. He also served two tours of duty in Operation Iraqi Freedom.