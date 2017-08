× Hartford Police: 2-year-old recovering from gunshot wound after finding parents gun

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say a 2-year-old is recovering at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

The wound wasn’t life-threatening, and police say the child was injured after they got ahold of their parent’s gun.

The police investigation is preliminary, circumstances surrounding the incident aren’t clear.

