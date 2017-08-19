× Hartford Police: 3-year-old recovering from gunshot wound after finding parents’ gun

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say a 3-year-old is recovering at the hospital from a gunshot.

Around 10:30 a.m., the boy was brought into St. Francis Hospital by his parents for a wound from a gun.

Police said the boy was shot in the shoulder, but the wound wasn’t life-threatening. The boy is expected to survive.

The child was injured after he got a hold of their parent’s gun.

The father was changing in his home, at East Raymond Street, when he placed the gun on the bed. The child climbed up and grabbed it.

The police investigation is preliminary, circumstances surrounding the incident aren’t clear. Criminal charges maybe applied.