× I-84 in Middlebury closed due to tractor-trailer crash

MIDDLEBURY — I-84 Eastbound in Middlebury is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. State Police report there is an injury and a fuel leak.

Police say that traffic will be exiting via the exit 17 off ramp and reenter on the 17 on ramp.

Police are also asking people to reduce their speed.