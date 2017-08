× I-84 in Middlebury reopen following tractor-trailer crash

MIDDLEBURY — I-84 Eastbound in Middlebury is reopen after a tractor-trailer crash, closed it.

Police said it was cleared sometime in the afternoon.

The traffic exited via the exit 17 off ramp and reenter on the 17 on ramp.

A tractor-trailer carrying juice had crashed. The fire department extricated 1 person with a non-life threatening injury, and DEEP has been called out for the fuel leak.

