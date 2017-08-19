× New Haven man shot in Hamden in critical condition

HAMDEN — A New Haven man is in critical condition after being shot several times Saturday morning in Hamden.

Police said officers found a 27 years-old man lying in the street in the area of Oregon Avenue and Manilla Avenue. The man had been shot multiple times in the back. The Hamden Fire Rescue were called and gave medical assistance.

The man was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

Hamden Police Major Crimes Squad are conducting the investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Joseph Liguori at (203)230-4040.