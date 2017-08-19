Partly cloudy, still humid Saturday; Warmer, less humid Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The timing of this rain looks like it will work out perfectly for the weekend! Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s. The humidity will start to drop slowly through the day but you may not feel it until Sunday. Sunday will be noticeably less humid, sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Then it looks like things heat up early next week with highs approaching 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Of course, the big solar eclipse is on Monday, and the good news is that it looks like we'll have abundant sunshine that day! Hopefully any clouds stay away from blocking out the sun at all.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly cloudy, warm, still humid. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: Mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Near 90.

Tuesday: Warm and turning more humid with the chance for a late-day shower or storm. High: Mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Humid with the chance for scattered showers and storms. High: Mid 80s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.