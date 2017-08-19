× Police investigating shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening, involving a Waterbury man.

At 10:25 p.m. police received calls of a shooting at the corner of Pine Street and Hillside for calls of shots fired and a person down. Police said when they arrived, they found a 43 year-old Hispanic man on the ground.

The man had two gun shot wounds, one in the chest and one in the groin area. He was transported to Waterbury Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the case is active and they are investigating.

Stay with FOX61 NEWS at the story develops.