Police: Man critically injured in fork lift accident in Ansonia

ANSONIA — A man working for subcontractor for Lowe’s Home Improvement is in critical condition following a fork lift accident Saturday morning in Ansonia.

Police officers responded to North Prospect Street Extension to an overturned fork lift and a 47 year-old man suffering from a severe head wound. Police said they believe the man was possibly in cardiac arrest as well.

The victim was driving the lift to deliver wood, when it overturned. Ansonia Rescue Medical Services (ARMS) arrived to treat the man and he was taken to Griffin Hospital. Police said the man was then taken to Yale-New Haven where he is currently being treated. The man’s condition is listed as critical.

The name of the victim was not released.

Ansonia Police Department along with OSHA, are investigating the cause of the accident.