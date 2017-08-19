× Religious community leaders to host peace rally in Hartford Sunday

HARTFORD — The Interfaith Coalition Against Racism will peacefully unite against hate in Hartford Sunday afternoon.

The organizers of the rally said multiple religious leaders as well as the NAACP and Senator Richard Blumenthal, will meet at the State Capitol at 2 p.m., in direct response to the Charlottesville, VA protest that happened last weekend.

The leaders of the coalition say they were formed following an act of vandalism, when over 60 grave stones of a Jewish cemetery were tipped over.

The organizers said they put an emphasis that this rally is a peaceful, non-violent rally.

Find out more about the rally on Interfaith Coalition Against Racism Facebook page here.