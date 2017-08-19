× Waterford Police searching for suspect, truck involved in causing rollover crash

WATERFORD — Waterford police are asking anyone with information about a truck that may have been involved in an accident to contact them.

Police say they are on the look out for a dark-colored pick-up truck, possibly a Dodge, with a loud engine or loud exhaust and a possible lift kit.

It appears to have after market off-road lighting package on the roof, and after market rims or hub caps.

Police say the truck was involved in an evading accident that resulted in a second vehicle rolling over and several telephone poles being damaged.

Police ask to please message them on facebook or email gmaffeo@waterfordct.org with any information.