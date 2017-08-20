‘Black Lives Matter’ sign vandalized in Hamden

HAMDEN — Police are investigating a vandalism incident involving a “Black Lives Matter” sign outside a Hamden church on Sunday.

Hamden were called around 10 a.m. to the Unitarian Society of New Haven, 700 Hartford Turnpike for a report of criminal mischief.

Police said the sign, which was inside their property line, was vandalized so the word “Black” was cut and folded over, leaving it to read “Lives Matter.” The church estimated the damage to the sign at $150.00.

Rev. Megan Lloyd Joiner said, “As Unitarian Universalists, our faith calls us to stand for justice. We believe in the inherent worth and dignity of all people. It is because of this belief that we answer the call to stand in solidarity with those whose lives are marginalized in our society. We responded to this act in love, repairing the sign as a part of our Sunday worship service and inviting whoever did this into conversation with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.