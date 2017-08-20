× Capitol rally hopes to send a message of love

HARTFORD — A simple message of love echoed through the capital grounds Sunday afternoon as interfaith groups and political leaders spoke to community members.

“The Ku Klux Klan, White Supremacists, and Neo Nazi’s should be a thing of the past,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

This gathering was the latest showing of anti-hate rallies taking place all over the state.

Earlier in the week, Governor Malloy addressed several people in Stamford with a fiery message.

“This is hate and we have to stop hate and hate will be stopped in Stamford, and West Hartford and in other communities. When we come together and have rallies like this we will make everyone understand that we will not stand by while you pick on our friends our neighbors and those that we love,” sais Governor Malloy.

Similar rallies were held in New Haven, Waterbury, Simsbury and several other communities throughout the state.

Joel Leyden, who runs “Jews Against Hate”, created a change.org petition. If enough people sign it, a petition would sent to Congress asking them to designate New-Nazis and the Alt-Right as terror organizations.

