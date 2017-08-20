× Connecticut tax-free shopping week begins!

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s sales-tax-free week kicks off this weekend as parents and students get ready for the new school year.

The 17th annual tax holiday begins Sunday and runs through Saturday. Most clothing and footwear priced under $100 will be exempt from Connecticut’s sales tax of 6.35 percent.

Officials say the state will lose an estimated $4 million in tax revenue during the week.

State Revenue Services Commissioner Kevin Sullivan says the tax holiday offers an important break for families, and many stores also will be offering back-to-school discounts.

The National Retail Federation said the average family with elementary and high-school children spend an average of $690 on back-to-school items each year.

The temporary tax exemptions apply to footwear and other clothing items costing less than $100 per item. Some items include sleepwear, footwear, athletic clothing, and rain jackets. For a complete list of tax-exempt items, click here.

In addition to taking advantage of the tax-free holiday, the Connecticut Better Business Bureau offers advice to save even more money by checking inventory before shopping, creating a budget, signing up for coupon alerts, comparing prices between stores, and shopping online.

Information from the AP included in this post.