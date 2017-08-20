× Eastford woman arrested following attempted robbery outside Plainfield High School

PLAINFIELD — Plainfield Police say they’ve arrested Mary DeJesse, 19, of Eastford, on a warrant stemming from an attempted robbery back in June.

The incident happened on June 12th as a juvenile was walking hom from Plainfield High School. DeJesse, Deontae Alston, 18, of Brooklyn, and two juveniles attempted to rob the victim.

Alston was arrested on August 16th, and the two juvenile suspects were arrested on July 20th. DeJesse was found in Thompson by State Police and turned over to the Plainfield Police Department.

DeJesse was charged with conspiracy to commit assault, breach of peace, and risk of injury to a minor.

She was released on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on September 5th.