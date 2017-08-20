× Norwich police investigate deadly motorcycle crash

NORWICH — Norwich Police have identified the man who was killed in a late night motorcycle crash Saturday.

Police say Anthony Caruso, 23, was killed after a motorcycle accident.

Police responded to the area of Chelsea Harbor Drive to investigate several reports of a motorcycle accident with injuries. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and Caruso lying on the sidewalk. Caruso was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation into the crash found that Caruso left the roadway and struck the exterior wall of 82 Chelsea Harbor Drive.

This crash is currently under investigation, aanyone with further information or who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Anthony Marceau at 860-886-5561.