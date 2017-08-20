Sunny, low humidity Sunday; slightly warmer Monday with low humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday will be a bit less humid, sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Then it looks like things heat up early next week with highs approaching 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Of course, the big solar eclipse is on Monday, and the good news is that it looks like we’ll have abundant sunshine that day! Hopefully any clouds stay away from blocking out the sun at all.

The humidity will make a quick return on Tuesday before a strong cold front drops some showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. This cold front will also drop temperatures from 90 to the fall-like 70s by Thursday and Friday. You will definitely notice the September like temperatures late-week into the following weekend.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: Mid 80s.

Monday: Sunny, warm with still low humidity. High: 85-90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny hot, turning more humid with the chance for a late-day shower or storm. High: 85-90.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, humid with the chance for scattered showers and storms. High: Low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 75-80.

Friday: Sunny, cool (fall-like). High: 70s.

