× The Solar Eclipse is a big deal, so here are more deals to go along with it!

HARTFORD — As with most extraordinary days in America, when they roll around so do the deals. But although the eclipse will only last a few hours, these deals will last all day!

Business Insider has a list of a Solar Eclipse deals ready to go to help make Monday even that much more fun for you and your family:

Dairy Queen is offering a buy one get one deal on their popular Blizzard treats with the second Blizzard just 99 cents. This promotion lasts until September 3rd.

Krispy Kreme is putting a twist on their iconic original glazed donuts for the eclipse: going completely dark. THey are officially debuting their first ever “chocolate Glazed” donut tomorrow. However, you might be able to get a sample of them tonight during Krispy Kreme’s evening “Hot Light” hours at Mohegan Sun.

This one isn’t really a deal but it is sweet none the less! Denny’s is turning their classic buttermilk pancakes into “mooncakes”! It’s an all you can eat mooncake bonanza for only $4 at Denny’s (same as their normal deal on pancakes).

And finally, if you’re looking to take in some tennis at the Connecticut Open in New Haven, you can snag a solar eclipse deal for the action. THe Open is offering discounted tickets for $20.17 for Monday’s session 2. Just use the promo code “C-O 17 ECLIPSE” when buying your tickets online.

You can read more about these deals and others on Business Insider.