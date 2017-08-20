US destroyer collides with merchant ship near Singapore

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCain (DDG 56) conducts Division Tactics (DIVTACS) exercises with the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballart (FFH 155) and the Armidale class patrol boat HMAS Bathurst (ACPB 85). McCain is on patrol in the Indian Ocean in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Mortensen/Released)
A US Navy guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship east of Singapore early Monday, the Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement.
The USS John S. McCain collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while the destroyer was making its way to a port visit in Singapore, the Navy said.
Search and rescue efforts are under way, the statement said.
Initial reports indicate the US ship sustained damage to its aft port side, the Navy said, but it did not give information on the status of the merchant vessel.
The collision was reported at 6:24 a.m. Monday.Japan Standard Time,
