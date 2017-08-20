Woman charged with DUI after crashing into liquor store in North Stonington: Police

NORTH STONINGTON — A Rhode Island woman has been charged with driving under the influence after the vehicle she was operating crashed into a wall of a liquor store.

Katrina Oliver, 27, of Westerly, Rhode Island was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs according to police. They said the Dodge Charger she was driving drove into an exterior wall of the Cork and Barrel Liquor Store at 270 Clark Falls Rd. in North Stonington. Police said the road was clear at the time of the crash.

The owner, Brett Marggraff, and an employee were in the store at the time of the crash. The employee just happened to get out of the way according to Maggraff.

Marggraff the damages are estimated about $50,000, for the windows, security, to pay contractors, however, the building is sound and functioning

He said the woman was coming in for cigarettes.

Police said there were no injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.