1 dead in early-morning rollover crash in Enfield

ENFIELD — Powder Hill Road is closed near the intersection with Abbe Road in Enfield due to a fatal rollover crash Monday morning.I

One person died in the crash and police said two others were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.

The road is expected to remain closed for at least another couple of hours.

The Metro-Traffic Accident Reconstruction team responded to the crash, which happened at around 4 a.m., and remains on the scene.

The victims have not been identified and a cause of the crash has not been released.