Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kevin Ollie Charity Golf Classic was held at Foxwoods Lake of Isles Golf Club on both the south and north courses.

This was the 16th year of the current tournament which benefits charities like "Kevin's Courts" and other programs that help adaptive athletes.

Among the celebrity golfers participating from UConn: former Coach Jim Calhoun, former players Ray Allen, Donnie Marshall, and current UConn Assistant coach and former UConn Guard Ricky Moore.

FOX61 is a proud sponsor of UConn athletics.