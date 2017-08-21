Bogdan, Babos claim major upsets at Connecticut Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN — Romania’s Ana Bogdan opened Monday’s play of the Connecticut Open with an impressive 7-5, 7-5 victory over the fifth-seed, Elena Vesnina, at the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center.

After winning the first set behind an impressive first serve, Bogdan jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the second set before Vesnina evened the score at four games apiece.

Bogdan was able to break the Russian’s serve one final time to clinch the set and the match.

The tournament’s fourth seed, Kristina Mladenovic, also saw her run in New Haven end prematurely, as she fell at the hands of Timea Babos, 7-5, 7-5.

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard breezed past higher-ranked American Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Connecticut Open on Monday.

She wasn’t the only one who outplayed their opponent during first-round action, as Daria Kasatkina upended Barbora Strycova, the seventh-seed, in a 7-5, 6-3 showdown.

Bouchard, a wild-card entry, next faces top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska in the final hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, which begins next Monday.