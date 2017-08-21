College students open up pop-up sushi restaurant in NYC

Ramen and Easy Mac have nothing on this kind of college diet.

Two college students from New York City started up their own sushi restaurant inside their dorm room, that would eventually lead them to open up a pop-up restaurant in their home city.

Ethan Cole and Jarrett Deutsch were freshmen students and roommates at Boston University when they opened up a sushi restaurant inside their college dormitory.

Their restaurant became widely popular on campus, with guests sitting on beds in the dorm and paying $35 to eat from a multi-course menu.

The success of the dorm restaurant led them to open up a pop-up restaurant for three days on New York City’s Lower East Side, headed up by world renowned chef Pecko Zantilaveevan.

As many as we could fit on one plate A post shared by The 803 (@the803restaurant) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Yellowtail w yuzu micro-greens and pine nut puré #sushi A post shared by The 803 (@the803restaurant) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Seared salmon, sherry onion puree and marinated tomato A post shared by The 803 (@the803restaurant) on Apr 12, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

You can read more about the restaurant and their success here.