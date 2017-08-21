East Windsor police arrest 2 after child found in car with windows up

EAST WINDSOR — Police arrested a man and a woman from New Britain, after being alerted to a child left in a minivan with the windows up Monday.

Police were called to the Walmart store on Prospect Hill Road around 6:30 p.m for a report of a child left in a vehicle with the windows up. Emergency crews found a 16-month-old baby girl in the vehicle secured in a car seat. Crews unlocked the doors and took the child out who was distressed and sweating profusely. She was taken to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for evaluation and the Department of Children and Families was sending personnel to the hospital to investigate the incident. The outside temperature at the time was 81 degrees.

About 45 minutes later two people came to the vehicle and the woman, identified as Gloria Sanchez-Cerritos, 22, of New Britain, said she was the mother of the child and that she forgot the child was in the vehicle. The other individual present was as Juan Sanchez-Cerritos, 30. of New Britain was the child’s uncle and Gloria’s brother.

Both individuals were arrested, charged with risk of injury to a child, leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment in the 1st degree. They were both held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to appear at Enfield Superior Court on August 22.