First on Fox: New Haven police, fire, bomb squad deployed at scene, road closed

NEW HAVEN -- The New Haven Police are investigating an incident Monday afternoon.

Officers, fire department personnel were in the area of Button and Rosette Street. It appears there was a chemical situation as personnel were putting on protective clothing and cleaning stations were set up. Authorities are waiting for a warrant before entering the house.

Some roads were closed in the area. Personnel were seen putting on hazmat suits. Check back for further details as they develop.