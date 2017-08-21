Everything you wanted to know about this afternoon’s solar eclipse — Click here!

First on Fox: New Haven police, fire, bomb squad deployed at scene, road closed

Posted 5:00 PM, August 21, 2017, by , Updated at 05:46PM, August 21, 2017

NEW HAVEN -- The  New Haven Police  are investigating an incident Monday afternoon.

Officers, fire department personnel were in the area of Button and Rosette Street. It appears there was a chemical situation as personnel were putting on protective clothing and cleaning stations were set up. Authorities are waiting for a warrant before entering the house.

Some roads were closed in the area. Personnel were seen putting on hazmat suits. Check back for further details as they develop.

