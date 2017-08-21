Look back 18 years as Naugatuck quadruplets leave for Quinnipiac

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAUGATUCK -- FOX61's Sarah Cody was the first reporter to introduce the Naugatuck quadruplets to the world in 1998. In this week's Mommy Minute, she catches up with the Ciacciarella family as the quads are packing-up and moving-out to Quinnipiac University.

Most moms send one child off to college at a time but Anne Ciacciarella is experiencing this milestone with all four of her kids!

"We’re very excited, very happy," she said. "My husband and I have spent the last eighteen years getting to this point."

The quadruplets were born in 1998 after Anne and husband Michael struggled for years to start a family.

"To go from zero to four, we were definitely overwhelmed," said Anne. "I’m an organizer by nature so, it was just the biggest organizational task of my life...it’s been a journey and one I was glad I was on. Being a mother - to me - is the best job in the world."

The four teens all earned scholarships to Quinnipiac University in Hamden.

"There’s almost an invisible string that binds them," said Anne. "I couldn’t explain it, you couldn’t explain it, I don’t think they can explain it."

For Michael, Vincent, Anna and Sofia - packing wasn't easy!

"We’re renting a U-Haul truck that is going to be partitioned in four partitions with different colored tape so we can systematically unload one at a time," said their father, Michael.

"I’m trying to keep my emotions in check. They’ve been my whole life for 18 years," said Anne through tears. "When I get emotional like this, I just remember my grateful heart, that I’m grateful I had the chance to be their mom."

The quads leave for Quinnipiac University on Wednesday and we wish them luck!