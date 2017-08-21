× Pups plunge in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — A bunch of pups got their tails wet at the pooch plunge Monday.

the annual event brings dogs of all shapes and sizes to the Kennedy Memorial Park Pool, after the town closes the pool for the season, and lets them have fun.

“It gets humans together, it gets the dogs together, everybody has fun and as you can see they are just loving it and it’s a perfect day for it,” Suzi Craig, West Hartford Dog Park Coalition

The event also raises money to help build a dog park in town.

It’s something the West Hartford Dog Park Coalition has been pushing to see happen for years.

They say they are working with the mayor and are hopeful that it can happen.