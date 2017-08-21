× Salmonella outbreak sickens 9 in Connecticut, 961 nationwide

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella connected to backyard poultry.

Nine cases have been reported in Connecticut and 961 people in 48 states and the District of Columbia have been sickened according to the CDC. Of that number, 215 sickened people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported. The most recent illness began on July 31.

People become infected with Salmonella germs when they put their hands or equipment that has been in contact with live poultry in or around their mouth.

Epidemiologic, traceback, and laboratory findings link the 10 outbreaks to contact with live poultry, such as chicks and ducklings, from multiple hatcheries, according to the CDC..

In interviews, 74 percent of the 672 sickened people reported contact with live poultry in the week before their illness started.

Contact with live poultry or their environment can make people sick with Salmonella infections. Live poultry can be carrying Salmonella bacteria but appear healthy and clean, with no sign of illness.