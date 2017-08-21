Everything you wanted to know about this afternoon’s solar eclipse — Click here!

Salmonella outbreak sickens 9 in Connecticut, 961 nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 16: Heidi Kooy holds one of her chickens as she walks through her yard which she calls the "Itty Bitty Farm in the City" November 16, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Heidi Kooy is one of many Americans that have started to raise chickens in their urban yards to try and save money on food costs during the economic downturn and to find a safer alternative to factory farmed food. Chickens provide eggs and natural fertilizer for gardens while eating the bugs that could harm the crops. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella connected to backyard poultry.

Nine cases have been reported in Connecticut and 961 people in 48 states and the District of Columbia have been sickened  according to the CDC. Of that number, 215 sickened people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported. The most recent illness began on July 31.

People become infected with Salmonella germs when they put their hands or equipment that has been in contact with live poultry in or around their mouth.

Epidemiologic, traceback, and laboratory findings link the 10 outbreaks to contact with live poultry, such as chicks and ducklings, from multiple hatcheries, according to the CDC..

In interviews, 74 percent of the 672 sickened people reported contact with live poultry in the week before their illness started.

Contact with live poultry or their environment can make people sick with Salmonella infections. Live poultry can be carrying Salmonella bacteria but appear healthy and clean, with no sign of illness.

 

 

