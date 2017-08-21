× Southington police arrest man who thought he was meeting up with a teen

SOUTHINGTON — Police arrested an adult who believed he was meeting a fourteen year old male via social media.

Southington Police said they got information Friday night that Keith Dubin, 31, of Southington contacted someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy. Police said Dubin requested photos of the youth and they agreed to meet up in Southington.

Police charged Dubin with criminal attempt to commit risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt to possess child pornography.

They also said Dubin is listed on the Sexual Offender Registry. He was held pending a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on August 22.