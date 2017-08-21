Suspect in 4 bank robberies in CT, RI arraigned in Norwalk

WESTPORT — Police arrested a suspect Monday who they believe was involved in four bank robberies in two states.

Police said Alpha Jalloh, 24, was arrested when he appeared in Norwalk court after being extradited from New York State. He was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and larceny. He was held on $100,000 bond. Jalloh and another man had been taken into custody after a traffic stop by the New York Police Department.

Police believe he was responsible for bank robberies on July 2 at the TD Bank in Westport, the Chase Bank in Darien on June 13, the Citizens Bank on Pawatucket RI., and the TD Bank in Waterbury.

He was arrested with Loang Manpign, 24. Charges against Manpign are pending.

At the time of the robbery on July 2, police provided security camera photos of the suspect.