× Yet another group pulls event out of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Another group has ditched plans to host an event at President Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society on Sunday joined a list of what is now at least nine nonprofits, charities and other organizations that have said they won’t give business to the posh club in Palm Beach, Florida.

“After thoughtful consideration by zoo leadership, we have decided it is important that we not allow distractions to deter us from our mission and culture,” said the organization’s CEO and president, Andrew Aiken, in a statement.

The announcement came a day after another local group, the Palm Beach Preservation Foundation, abandoned Mar-a-Lago.

“Given the current environment surrounding Mar-a-Lago, we have made the decision to move our annual dinner dance,” that foundation said on Twitter.

The exodus comes after Trump blamed “many sides” for violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virignia. A woman was killed and 19 people were injured when a car rammed down a narrow street.

Here’s a list of the organizations that CNNMoney has confirmed have pulled their business from Mar-a-Lago.

Thursday

–Cleveland Clinic, a hospital group, became the first to take action. It will be the first time in eight years the group has not hosted its annual gala at the club.

–The American Cancer Society said it will not host its annual Island of Palm Beach gala at the club. That event has been held at Mar-a-Lago for every year for the past decade.

–American Friends of Magen David Adom, a nonprofit that supports Israeli medical services, said it will not host its Celebration of Life gala at Mar-a-Lago.

Friday

–American Red Cross said it won’t hold its International Red Cross Ball at the club.

–The Salvation Army said it will find a different venue for its Holiday Snow Ball.

–Susan G. Komen said its breast cancer fundraiser, the Perfect Pink Party, won’t be held at Mar-a-Lago.

— The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation said it will not have its medical briefing luncheon at Mar-a-Lago.

Saturday

–Palm Beach Preservation Foundation cancels plans to host its annual dinner dance at the club.

Sunday

–Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society follows suit. It was scheduled to have its annual gala at Mar-a-Lago.