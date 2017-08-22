× 2nd suspect arrested in connection to 4 bank robberies in CT, RI

WESTPORT — Police said they have arrested a second suspect in connection to four bank robberies on June 13 and July 2.

Westport police said they have arrested Loang Manpign, 24, of New York Tuesday for his alleged role in the robberies. Manpign was arrested at

Norwalk Court and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the third degree.

On Monday, police arrested Alpha Jalloh, 24, in connection to his role in the robbery. Police said the two suspects allegedly robbed the TD Bank in Westport, Chase Bank in Darien, Citizens Bank on Pawatucket RI., and the TD Bank in Waterbury.

Manpign has been held on a $100,000 bond.

