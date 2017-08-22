Activists gather for anti-hate rally in downtown Wallingford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD – People gathered along Quinnipiac Avenue Tuesday evening for an anti-hate rally in Downtown Wallingford.

The rally was organized by local activists along with a Wallingford Town Council candidate.

There were close to 40 people there and they held up signs as cars “honked against hate.” This was in response to the events that have been taking place in Charlottesville, Virginia. It was a way for people to let the community know everyone is welcome to live in Wallingford.

A member with the Islamic Center of Wallingford also shared stories of the challenges she has ran into as a Muslim.

Organizers said they had trouble staying silent after the violent protest that broke out in Virginia and this rally gave activists a chance to speak out on racial injustice.

“We want to give people some actions they can take away from today to help stop hate when they see it, and just make their communities more inclusive for everyone,” said Alexa Tomassi of Wallingford.

Police had Hall Avenue closed along Route 5 to ensure the rally would not get out of hand and disrupt traffic.