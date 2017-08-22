As Summer winds down, the Connecticut SWAT Challenge heats up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRANBY -- When the Summer winds down, the competition heats up at the Connecticut SWAT Challenge.

This week, the annual three day long event has 34 tactical police teams from all over the country who are competing in events like the Sniper Challenge and Obstacle Course while also partaking in classroom activities.

Teams from as far way as New Mexico and the Indiana State Police are part of the officers training in locations like Simsbury, West Hartford, and East Granby. "It's important that we provide this training for all the teams that come," said Lt. Chris Chappell, the Connecticut SWAT Challenge Co-director.

Chappell, who is also a West Hartford Police officer, remarked that the SWAT Challenge provides camaraderie and unity amongst the teams, "it really is a collective group of people working together trying to do great things," he said, "and keep everybody safe."

The SWAT Challenge comes to an end on Thursday, 2017 marks the 13th year of the competition.