Calm for now, storms expected later tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a steamy afternoon out there, with dew points in the 70s and heat index values well into the 90s! Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of this afternoon with that humidity sticking around into the evening. There are severe storms off to our west, but at this point we're thinking they'll weaken by the time they reach us. That being said, there still may be a thunderstorm or two around or just after sunset (7:40 PM).

Tonight we'll have those storms gradually clearing out of the area, with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 overnight.

Wednesday will be a day full of changes. We start off the day with some uncomfortable humidity and abundant cloud cover, and then both of those essentially disappear by the late afternoon. Temperatures will be up around 80 with the chance for a morning shower, but as that humidity drops, the air will really dry out.

We then have some real September-like weather on the way for the next several days. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 for Thursday through next Tuesday, and it all comes along with low humidity. Comfortable afternoons and cool nights will be the theme as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Enjoy!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around into the morning hours. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Chance for lingering showers early in the morning. Then clearing and turning less humid. High: Near 80 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, low humidity. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool (fall-like). High: Mid-upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.