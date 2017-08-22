× Car stolen in Woodbridge recovered by police

WOODBRIDGE – Police said a car has been recovered after being stolen last week in Woodbridge.

During the night of August 18 to August 19, a car was stolen from Orchard Road. Police said it appeared that someone had entered the residence through an unlocked door, stole the car keys, and subsequently stole the car.

The stolen car was recovered on Monday by North Haven police, according to officials.

Woodbridge police said they are investigating the case and will be following leads.

Police would like to remind people to always lock your houses and cars.