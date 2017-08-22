Car stuck between wall and telephone pole after rollover

NORWICH – Officials said a car was trapped between a wall and a telephone pole after it had rolled over early Tuesday morning in Norwich.

At around 8:40 a.m., firefighters said they were dispatched to Rockwell Street for a reported vehicle rollover with entrapment and live wires on car.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a car stuck between a wall and a telephone pole. Fortunately the driver was out of the car and there were no wires down, according to officials.

Crews handled patient care and mitigated a fluid leak.

No injuries were reported.